Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $41.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0