Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC
Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0