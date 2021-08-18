Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Premium position

By Joel Crews
meatpoultry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertified Piedmontese, the subsidiary of Great Plains Beef, is a booming source of pride for the parent company’s family owners and its growing team, headquartered in Lincoln, Neb. For more than a decade, a long and sustained celebration of beef has been in the planning stages and in August 2020 the doors to the party flung open to the public in Lincoln, with Certified Piedmontese at center stage. A year after consolidating many of its operations on a 45-acre campus, the focus is still trained on the premium beef products that come from a breed that traces its roots back to the 1600s, in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy, 5,000 miles from Lincoln.

www.meatpoultry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Brisket#Celebrity Chefs#Cholesterol#Beef Products#Great Plains Beef#Lincoln#Wagyu#Department Of Agriculture#Usda#Montana Ranch#Anaborapi#Earth Fare#Sandhill Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Delta, LAbusinesstraveller.com

Delta partners with restaurants for premium inflight dining

Delta is to partner with several US restaurants for its premium dining experience over the coming months, as it continues to resume its inflight food and beverage services. From September Delta One and first class customers on flights from San Francisco to Boston and New York will be offered dishes by “fast-fine” restaurant Souvla. Options will include “Souvla’s famous chicken salad”, as well as frozen Greek yoghurt topped with traditional sour cherry syrup vissino.
Columbus Junction, IAmeatpoultry.com

Tyson Fresh Meats receives incentive for CAS upgrade

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IOWA – Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods, announced approval by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for a nearly $540,000 upgrade to the operations of its Columbus Junction, Iowa-based pork processing facility. According to the IEDA, Tyson plans to spend nearly...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Austin Is Capital of Homes Selling at Super Premiums

AUSTIN, Texas—A homebuying frenzy is gripping much of the U.S., but Austin takes the prize for the biggest increase in homes selling well above the asking price. Nearly 2,700 homes in the Texas capital have sold this year for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price, according to an analysis by Redfin Corp. that examined sales through Aug. 11. While a few other U.S. cities have had more properties sell at that premium to the asking price, none have experienced as big a percent rise in homes transacting at that lofty an increase, Redfin said.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Politicshngn.com

New Stimulus Check: Here's How to Know If You Have Unclaimed Cash in Your State

Another batch of stimulus checks may never arrive, and many of the previous stimulus payments made during the pandemic are about to expire. Some states are handing out new stimulus checks, but this may not be enough for many people. So, if you need some more cash, one unexpected source for your next coronavirus stimulus check maybe your state's unclaimed cash reserves.
Public HealthPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Leads U.S. With Largest COVID Case Increase

South Dakota is making national news again with the recent increase in Covid-19 cases. The New York Times is reporting that there has been a 312% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days in South Dakota. This ranks South Dakota #1 in the nation for COVID-19 case increases....
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Travelhealththoroughfare.com

CDC Releases New Travel Warning

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. There are all kinds of headlines with various warnings all over the place, and they seem to continue, spreading fear and caution among people. Avoid cruise ships, says CDC. USA Today Travel notes that The Centers for...
Lake Ozark, MOshowmeprogress.com

We are all doomed

A dear friend of mine [….] is in a Central MO hospital with Covid. [….] is the owner of [….] MO. I have known him for over 30 years. He keeps his boat at a marina here in Lake Ozark. As a hail merry pass I have procured some “ivermectin” for him and will be driving it to him today. Please pray for cooperation from his caregivers and Hospital admin to allow his loved ones and friends to step in and assist with his life. If we do nothing his life will surely be taken from his 18 year old son, his family and friends. I need your prayers and comments to attempt to gain favor with the powers to be. Thank you!
Michigan Statewgvunews.org

Michigan tightens mask rules for state

State officials are also urging school districts and local health departments to adopt mask requirements, but have NOT issued any mandate to do so. State employees are being told they once again have to mask up at the office as a health precaution. The policy applies to 47 thousand branch...
U.S. Politicsmeatpoultry.com

USDA to raise SNAP benefits 21% in October

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.
Food Safetymeatpoultry.com

RMH Foods recalls chicken salad, tuna over undeclared allergens

MORTON, ILL. — RMH Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads packed in white 4 lb rigid tubs because of undeclared wheat and tuna allergens. As of Aug. 13, no illnesses or adverse reactions had been reported, but people who have...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Lubbock, TXmeatpoultry.com

Podcast: Raider Red Meats rolls on

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Raider Red Meats in Lubbock, Texas, gives the students of Texas Tech University one of the most hands-on college experiences for those trying to break into the meat business. The on-campus retail location takes students through every aspect of processing and selling retail to customers on...
Labor Issuesmeatpoultry.com

Union at Olymel pork plant rejects latest offer

ST. HYACINTHE, QUEBEC – The Union of Olymel Workers in Vallée-Jonction rejected the latest offer to end the strike at the Olymel LLC pork processing plant. According to a statement released by the union and its president Martin Maurice, 57% of the group rejected the latest agreement from the company. The union has been on strike since April 28.
Small Businessmeatpoultry.com

Civic servant

When a meat processing plant is located in a small town where the livestock population vastly outnumbers the citizenry, it might seem that company has cornered the local market. Yet for Ed Ryan, the 64-year-old owner of Ryan’s Grocery & Processing, there’s never been a time to rest on his laurels.
Food & Drinksmeatpoultry.com

Flavors of Mexico spark Jennie-O Turkey innovation

WILLMAR, MINN. – Foodservice operators have recipe-ready turkey barbacoa to add to their menus. Jennie-O Turkey Store, subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., launched a fully cooked turkey barbacoa seasoned and marinated with paprika, garlic and guajillo chili pepper spices. The barbacoa can be used in tacos, bowls and burritos, salads...

Comments / 0

Community Policy