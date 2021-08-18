Premium position
Certified Piedmontese, the subsidiary of Great Plains Beef, is a booming source of pride for the parent company’s family owners and its growing team, headquartered in Lincoln, Neb. For more than a decade, a long and sustained celebration of beef has been in the planning stages and in August 2020 the doors to the party flung open to the public in Lincoln, with Certified Piedmontese at center stage. A year after consolidating many of its operations on a 45-acre campus, the focus is still trained on the premium beef products that come from a breed that traces its roots back to the 1600s, in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy, 5,000 miles from Lincoln.www.meatpoultry.com
