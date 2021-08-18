Cancel
Chicago, IL

Warming up to frozen foods

By Donna Berry
meatpoultry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The competition for the food dollar is intensifying as shoppers are accelerating their engagement with restaurants, said Anne-Marie Roerink, president, 210 Analytics LLC, San Antonio. Despite the shift, frozen foods continue to be a pandemic powerhouse. The first 30 weeks of the year brought $386 billion in food and beverage sales, which was down 1.1% versus the same period in 2020, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), Chicago. Frozen foods had the highest increase versus the pre-pandemic normal of 2019 at 22%.

