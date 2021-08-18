Warming up to frozen foods

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A recall on pre-cooked frozen shrimp, possibly tainted with salmonella, has expanded. The recall affects all products made by Avanti Frozen Foods. They were sold under a variety of brand names at stores including Whole Foods and Target. The recall is connected to an earlier outbreak of salmonella that was thought to have been contained last month. The expanded recall includes the following brands: BIG RIVER 365 AHOLD CENSEA COS CWNO BRAND FIRST STREET NATURE’S PROMISE HARBOR BANKS HOS MEIJER SANDBAR SEA COVE WATERFRONT BISTRO WELLSLEYFARMS WFNOBRANDS FOODLION HANNAFORD Some were sold in pouches and others were in trays. The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May 2021. Consumers who bought these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase. Previously recalled shrimp should no longer be available for sale; however, these products have a long shelf life, and consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and should throw away any previously recalled shrimp. The initial recall includes the following brands: CENSEA CHICKEN OF THE SEA HONEST CATCH CWNO HANNAFORD WATERFRONT BISTRO OPEN ACRES 365 MEIJER For more information, click here.