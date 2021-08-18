Cancel
Stocks

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

By Emily Schoerning
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stocks
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

