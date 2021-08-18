Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC
Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
