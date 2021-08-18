Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC
Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
