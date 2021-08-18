Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

EDITOR'S BLOG: Coming out of the dark

By Joel Crews
meatpoultry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStepping gingerly back into routines that were considered normal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic put almost every aspect of life on hold, is nothing short of surreal. As more people around the globe are cautiously easing back into their pre-pandemic routines, what used to be part of a typical day has most people pausing to reflect on the significance of taking another baby step outside our quarantine bubbles into the bright light of normalcy. Like millions of others, in just in this past month, I’ve found myself pausing almost daily in “first-time-since-COVID” realizations, professionally and personally, which serve as a source of gratitude. And while the percentage of Americans opting to receive vaccines has flattened, there is evidence that millions more are feeling safe to move about the country as airlines’ flights are increasingly sold out, hotel bookings are on the rise, rental cars are running low and restaurant traffic is trending higher.

www.meatpoultry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Blog#Covid#Americans#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Travelthemillennews.com

From the Editor’s Desk

I have not had a vacation in over ten years. I’m not complaining, just stating a fact. Life has just become too hectic and way too many responsibilities to take a vacation. Actually, that looks good on paper but who am I fooling? The truth is, there’s no place like home and in the past when I was on vacation, […]
Computerskislayverma.com

Kislay’s Blog

I write most often about software architecture and programming. I am an evangelist for the platform architecture style and focus a lot on methods for building agile technology stacks and teams. Since software architecture and organization design go hand-in-hand in my mind, the organizational minded readers might enjoy the architecture-related articles as well.
Nature.com

Editor’s Focus

Congratulations to Andrea Hahn, the Early Career Investigator for July 2021. Dr. Hahn is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s National Hospital, Washington DC. She completed medical school at the Ohio State University, completed her pediatric residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, and trained in pediatric infectious diseases at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She participated in a T32 training program in pediatric clinical and developmental pharmacology during her fellowship. She is grateful to all the mentors who have shaped her career, including Katalin Koranyi, Robert Frenck, Beverly Connelly, Roberta DeBiasi, Sander Vinks, Mary Rose, John LiPuma, Kirk Harris, Edith Zemanick, Keith Crandall and Robert Freishtat. In this issue, she and colleagues report that long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) biosynthesis pathways in the airway microbiome are upregulated in airway samples collected at follow-up compared with at end of treatment in patients with cystic fibrosis admitted for pulmonary exacerbations. Dr. Hahn’s advice to those interested in research is to “find a team of mentors, coaches, and champions. With the right people behind you, you will find a path that fits your interest, needs, and goals”. See https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-021-01532-4 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-021-01419-4.
Theater & Dancemetrokids.com

Editor’s Picks for August 2021

Give kids the tools and techniques to gain racial fluency, normalize the conversation around race,. question biases and take positive action individually and collectively. Tips, quizzes, questions and challenges provide practical ways for readers to learn and implement the concepts right away. $12.99, ages 10+. These distinctive animals are ready...
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Editor's Note: A great place to be

When someone thinks of North Dakota, many different images may come to mind: wind whipping among tall prairie grass, bison roaming the badlands, extreme winters and the deep freeze. But as the person gets to know the state better, other images come to mind: friendly people, clean cities and communities,...
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Video Gamesthewestsidegazette.com

Google Stadia’s First Touch Response Game Coming Out In August

WASHINGTON — French video game developer Amplitude Studios’ upcoming strategy game ‘Humankind‘ will be the first Google Stadia release to feature a new touch-focused control scheme when it comes out on Aug. 17. “HUMANKIND. is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative...
Books & Literaturecancerhealth.com

Nancy’s Point 2021 Summer Blog Challenge

I am so glad that Nancy is once again conducting her summer blog challenge. Below are some of the questions from her remotivating writing exercises that helped my thoughts to flow once again onto paper. Who are you? Tell us your genre, how long you’ve been at it, who or...
ScienceNature.com

Editor’s Focus

Congratulations to Andrea Hahn, the Early Career Investigator for July 2021. Dr. Hahn is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s National Hospital, Washington DC. She completed medical school at the Ohio State University, completed her pediatric residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, and trained in pediatric infectious diseases at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She participated in a T32 training program in pediatric clinical and developmental pharmacology during her fellowship. She is grateful to all the mentors who have shaped her career, including Katalin Koranyi, Robert Frenck, Beverly Connelly, Roberta DeBiasi, Sander Vinks, Mary Rose, John LiPuma, Kirk Harris, Edith Zemanick, Keith Crandall and Robert Freishtat. In this issue, she and colleagues report that long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) biosynthesis pathways in the airway microbiome are upregulated in airway samples collected at follow-up compared with at end of treatment in patients with cystic fibrosis admitted for pulmonary exacerbations. Dr. Hahn’s advice to those interested in research is to “find a team of mentors, coaches, and champions. With the right people behind you, you will find a path that fits your interest, needs, and goals”. See https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-021-01532-4 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41390-021-01419-4.
Video GamesFlorida Star

Google Stadia’s First Touch Response Game Coming Out In August

WASHINGTON — French video game developer Amplitude Studios’ upcoming strategy game ‘Humankind‘ will be the first Google Stadia release to feature a new touch-focused control scheme when it comes out on Aug. 17. “HUMANKIND is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative of humankind— a convergence of culture, history, and values that allows you to […]
Video GamesTennessee Tribune

Google Stadia’s First Touch Response Game Coming Out In August

WASHINGTON — French video game developer Amplitude Studios’ upcoming strategy game ‘Humankind‘ will be the first Google Stadia release to feature a new touch-focused control scheme when it comes out on Aug. 17. “HUMANKIND. is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy