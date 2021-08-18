EDITOR'S BLOG: Coming out of the dark

Stepping gingerly back into routines that were considered normal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic put almost every aspect of life on hold, is nothing short of surreal. As more people around the globe are cautiously easing back into their pre-pandemic routines, what used to be part of a typical day has most people pausing to reflect on the significance of taking another baby step outside our quarantine bubbles into the bright light of normalcy. Like millions of others, in just in this past month, I’ve found myself pausing almost daily in “first-time-since-COVID” realizations, professionally and personally, which serve as a source of gratitude. And while the percentage of Americans opting to receive vaccines has flattened, there is evidence that millions more are feeling safe to move about the country as airlines’ flights are increasingly sold out, hotel bookings are on the rise, rental cars are running low and restaurant traffic is trending higher.