An Indoor/Outdoor Portuguese Getaway Blends Into the Arid Landscape

dwell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe geometric vacation home designed by Lisbon-based Bak Gordon Arquitectos incorporates local materials like lime mortar and cork. Located in Grândola, Portugal, a small town in the southern Alentejo region, Casa Azul is a tribute to the land. In lieu of sectioned-off living areas, the 4,036-square-foot vacation home features airy interiors with wide windows and large openings where the residents—a group of four friends who purchased the lot together—can congregate, relax, and escape the heat, easily transitioning between different parts of the dwelling.

