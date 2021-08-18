Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
