Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.www.modernreaders.com
