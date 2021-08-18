Man accused of fathering child with underage girl now charged with witness tampering
TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man who allegedly fathered a child with an underage girl and is awaiting trial on 13 felonies was recently charged with witness tampering. Christopher Jeff Langston, 46, was indicted last year for 13 felonies involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls, including one with whom he allegedly fathered a child. New charges of witness intimidation and possession of contraband in a correctional facility were filed against Langston this month.www.texarkanagazette.com
Comments / 2