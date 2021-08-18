Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Man accused of fathering child with underage girl now charged with witness tampering

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas — A Texarkana man who allegedly fathered a child with an underage girl and is awaiting trial on 13 felonies was recently charged with witness tampering. Christopher Jeff Langston, 46, was indicted last year for 13 felonies involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls, including one with whom he allegedly fathered a child. New charges of witness intimidation and possession of contraband in a correctional facility were filed against Langston this month.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Sex Abuse#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 2

Community Policy