Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Up 50.5% in July
Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 585,300 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0