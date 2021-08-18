Cancel
Financial Reports

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

