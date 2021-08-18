Hugh Jackman's Reminiscence Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Sci-Fi Movie
Who else is ready to see Hugh Jackman back on our screens? He next stars in the science fiction thriller Reminiscence as Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a conspiracy. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Mae (marking a reunion of the two actors from The Greatest Showman), and the film also features Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu. Lisa Joy, co-creator and showrunner of Westworld, directed the thriller in her feature film directorial debut, and considered Jackman’s casting essential.www.cinemablend.com
