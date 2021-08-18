Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

FBI plans ad blitz to increase reporting of hate crimes

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI in Newark is embarking on a campaign to raise awareness about its efforts to prosecute hate crimes. George Crouch Jr., special agent in charge of the Newark division, said Wednesday that from August to November, “Protecting Our Communities Together” messages will be displayed on New Jersey Transit buses and trains and at rail stations, as well as on billboards along major New Jersey roadways.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hate Crime#New Jersey Transit#Buses And Trains#Fbi#Ap#Anti Asian#Pacific Islander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy