Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 3.7%

By Darlene League
 5 days ago

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.31. 686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Rani Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:RANI) ("Rani Therapeutics" or "Rani"), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics today announced the final closing of its initial public offering of 7,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes 1,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The offering of 6,666,667 shares closed on August 3, 2021. The closing of the underwriters' partial exercise of 500,000 shares occurred on August 11, 2021, and the closing of the underwriters' exercise of their remaining option of 500,000 shares occurred on August 13, 2021. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $84.3 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Rani.
