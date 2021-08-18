Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ten years of Gear-Head Get Together

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gear-Head Get Together celebrates 10 years this Saturday, Aug. 21 with new attractions and plenty that are tried and true. The star of this year’s event is the American Motor Drome Company’s motorcycle thrill show on the Wall of Death. Every hour from morning to late afternoon in the City Lot near the main stage, motorcycle daredevils will defy gravity traveling at break-neck speeds along the vertical walls of the silo-shaped wooden cylinder aptly called the Wall of Death.

maplelakemessenger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon#Gravity#Motorcycle#The Wall Of Death#Messenger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Brooklyn Center, MNccxmedia.org

The Great BC Get-Together

Enjoy some drinks and get together with friends at The Great BC Get-Together! Centerbrook, Brooklyn Center’s beautiful nine-hole golf course makes a lovely backdrop for this 21+ event that will have beer, wine, and seltzer tasting along with musical entertainment by The Recliners. The Great BC Get-Together is Friday, September 10 from 6 to 9 pm at Centerbook Golf Course. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Centerbrook, any city-owned liquor store, or the community center. The event is part of a city celebration sampler, and the recreation department wants your feedback to help plan future events. Visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us for more information.
Posted by
Vice

World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Freediving 101: Tips and Gear to Get Started

Freediving straddles the line between snorkeling and scuba diving, getting you closer to sea life without the noise and weight of the extra gear. Plus, it requires a minimal quiver of equipment to get started. Snorkeling is a great way to see sea life and really soak in the underwater...
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Smiling faces at the Great Twin Ports Get Together

DULUTH, MN -- The Twin Ports came together Sunday for a community-wide celebration. The Great Twin Ports Get Together was held at Wade Stadium Sunday afternoon. The event featured bands, food trucks, bouncy houses, and lots of smiling faces. Admission was free, but they encouraged food donations for CHUM. Jack...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

Get geared up for winter with The Ski Shop!

A family-owned business for nearly 70 years in Colorado Springs just reopened this month for the upcoming ski season. The Ski Shop, which is just south of downtown is ready to get you all geared up for the winter, so FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over there to check out the shop, and takes a look inside.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Summer Park Days encourage community to borrow gear and get outdoors

Cortez’s Gear Lending Library has paved its way as the local hub for recreational equipment for organizations and individuals and has gained momentum with its Summer Park Days program this summer. Summer Park Days have occurred every Saturday this summer from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m in Parque de Vida.
Morgantown, WVmorgantownmag.com

Ten Years of Frosted Fun and Going Strong

A decade in, the partners at The Cupcakerie are still having fun. Happy birthday to us—Morgantown magazine is 10 years old! As part of our celebration this fall, we’re checking in with some Morgantown business twins that got their start around the same time we did. Janet Nelson Williams and...
West Palm Beach, FLjitneybooks.com

Bumblefest Celebrates Ten Years of PureHoney Magazine

Bumblefest 5 celebrating 10 Years of PureHoney will take place Friday, September 17 beginning at 6 p.m. on the 500 block of Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach. This years headlining acts include hometown heroes Surfer Blood plus Unwed Sailor, Spirit & The Cosmic Heart and Room Thirteen. The rest of the lineup is rounded out by American Sigh, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Cog Nomen, Death by Holiday, The Dewars, Dirtbike, The Dreambows, Glass Body, Jakob Takos & the Connection, Jezgajams, Mouthtape, Soul Particles and Stucco. 2021 poster design by the incredible James H. Eddy. Tickets costing $20 are available here. Below is info about some of the acts playing.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

This Easy 5-Mile Trail In New Jersey Takes You Past A Beautiful Lake And Waterfall

New Jersey might not boast the kind of soaring mountains and massive canyons found in other parts of the United States, but make no mistake: The Garden State still has a variety of excellent hiking options. Looking for something tough? New Jersey has it! In the mood for an easy trail? You’ll find it here! […] The post This Easy 5-Mile Trail In New Jersey Takes You Past A Beautiful Lake And Waterfall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A free WarioWare: Get it Together demo is now available

A free WarioWare: Get it Together demo has been released. According to Nintendo, the demo lets players try out part of the single-player mode, as well as the local two-player mode. WarioWare: Get it Together is the ninth title in the series, and will feature two-player co-op mode for the...
TravelWHNT-TV

It’s time to retire these 5 tired travel myths

(NerdWallet) – With so many travel myths out there, it can be confusing to figure out what’s actually true or not. Whether you’re traveling for the first time or have many trips under your belt, knowing the difference between fact and fiction can help you make better decisions when you’re on the road.
Apparelbeezzly.com

How to Fix Heel Slippage In Boots?

Have a pair of brand new boots but they keep on slipping off your feet? Learn how to fix them!. When we buy a pair of new boots or shoes, it is important that they fit our feet ideally. Otherwise, we can end up with quite painful calluses. But there is one common problem that the owners of new footwear face. It is heel slippage in boots.
Designers & CollectionsRaleigh News & Observer

Fashion find of the week: Sabika Jewelry unveils kaleidoscope of colors, designs for fall/winter collection

PITTSBURGH — Robinson-based Sabika Jewelry has a kaleidoscope of colors and designs planned for its fall/winter collection. In particular, CEO and designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik pulled inspiration from the kaleidoscope's prism, which she channeled as a representation of diverse beauty. "Joy and diversity were two running themes for me when I...
TravelTravel Weekly

Most older travellers to spend ‘the same or more’ on holidays in next year

Mature travellers intend to spend the same or more on holidays in the next year but on the same number or fewer trips, according to research by Silver Travel Advisor. The poll, completed in July by more than 3,000 respondents, of which 73% were aged 50 to 70, also indicated older travellers are strongly in favour of vaccine passports.
Carsaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Grantham mobility shop rings in fourth birthday

A mobility shop in Grantham has celebrated its fourth anniversary this month. Prime Comfort Mobility Aid Centre, which sells a range of wheelchairs, rollators, stairlifts and more, has expanded since opening in August 2017, and rung in its fourth year in business with live music for local customers. The store...
Duluth, MNWNMT AM 650

Great Twin Ports Get Together Sunday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Wade Stadium in Duluth will be hosting what is billed as the “Great Twin Ports Get Together” on Sunday. The event from noon to 6 p-m will feature five bands including Big Wave Dave and the Ripples. Admission is free but a non perishable food item...

Comments / 0

Community Policy