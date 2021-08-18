Ten years of Gear-Head Get Together
The Gear-Head Get Together celebrates 10 years this Saturday, Aug. 21 with new attractions and plenty that are tried and true. The star of this year’s event is the American Motor Drome Company’s motorcycle thrill show on the Wall of Death. Every hour from morning to late afternoon in the City Lot near the main stage, motorcycle daredevils will defy gravity traveling at break-neck speeds along the vertical walls of the silo-shaped wooden cylinder aptly called the Wall of Death.maplelakemessenger.com
