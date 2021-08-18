Nurse takes care of patients even on her days off

Enlivant Senior Living is about living, fully and passionately. Being part of a welcoming, vibrant community. Enjoying a sense of fun at every age. Thriving in mind, body, and spirit. – Enlivant Senior Living – — Here, your loved one will be taken care of with the utmost care. One particular nurse is Natasha Normand, RN, BSN. She is the Oklahoma/Kansas Regional Care Specialist for Enlivant Senior Care. She has been a nurse for almost seven years and has been with this facility for two year. “I have grown up with a fascination with science and the medical field. I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in healthcare. I am a very empathetic person and have always wanted to help take care of people, especially our vulnerable population of the disabled and elderly. I grew up in Hammon, Oklahoma, a small western Oklahoma town. My mother was disabled with Epilepsy. That is when I took on a caregiver role. I believer the dynamics that I was raised in helped me become the nurse I am today,” Natasha commented.(story continues below)