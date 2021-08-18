RESPECT Star Jennifer Hudson Graces EBONY September Cover
EBONY, today unveiled its special September digital issue with Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson gracing its cover. In an ode to her role as the incomparable Aretha Franklin and in celebration of the release of Jennifer Hudson’s new film RESPECT – in theaters NOW – for EBONY’s September cover, she serves epic fall fashion in head-turning looks inspired by the Queen of Soul’s most iconic hits.www.blackfilm.com
Comments / 0