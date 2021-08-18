Cancel
RESPECT Star Jennifer Hudson Graces EBONY September Cover

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEBONY, today unveiled its special September digital issue with Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson gracing its cover. In an ode to her role as the incomparable Aretha Franklin and in celebration of the release of Jennifer Hudson’s new film RESPECT – in theaters NOW – for EBONY’s September cover, she serves epic fall fashion in head-turning looks inspired by the Queen of Soul’s most iconic hits.

Jennifer Hudson
Danielle Young
Aretha Franklin
