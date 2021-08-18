Cancel
Alyssa Milano passenger in car accident after her uncle suffered a medical incident while driving

By Chloe Melas, Stella Chan
CNN
Alyssa Milano was in a car accident on Tuesday.

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

TV & VideosCNN

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

(CNN) — When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!" Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and Biden agree on this

(CNN) — Almost every US president of the last 70 years has been haunted by the aftereffects of two watershed events: the notorious 1938 "peace in our time" agreement struck at Munich between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the 1949 Communist victory in China's civil war.
AccidentsHello Magazine

Charmed star saves uncle’s life after terrifying car crash

Charmed star Alyssa Milano reportedly saved her uncle’s life after he suffered a heart attack while driving, causing an accident as the car drifted into another lane and hit a SUV. In a press release, California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that they were “able to bring the Ford to a...
Traffic AccidentsAOL Corp

Alyssa Milano Details ‘Traumatic’ Car Accident, Gives Update on Uncle

Alyssa Milano confirmed that she was involved in a car accident after her uncle Mitchell Carp suffered a heart attack. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” the actress, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 18. “I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Us Weekly

Alyssa Milano Thanks Fan for Support After Car Accident: ‘Hoping and Praying’

Still waiting. Alyssa Milano gave followers an update on the health of her uncle Mitchell Carp days after he suffered a heart attack while driving. “Hope you and your family are doing ok,” a fan commented via Instagram on Thursday, August 19, after the Charmed alum, 48, posted a throwback photo of herself with Jason Sudeikis in 2011. “Thanks so much,” Milano replied. “We are hoping and praying.”
Traffic Accidentsfemalefirst.co.uk

Alyssa Milano and her uncle involved in dramatic car crash

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday (17.08.21). Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a car accident on Tuesday (17.08.21). The 48-year-old actress was sat in the passenger seat of the car when her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp - who was behind the wheel - suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness.
Traffic Accidentswmleader.com

Alyssa Milano Confirms Uncle Had Heart Attack Leading To Car Accident – WM Leader

The actress reflected on the harrowing experience in a five-part thread published on Twitter. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event…I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,” she wrote. “I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to [my uncle] and to me.”
Traffic AccidentsInternational Business Times

Alyssa Milano Survives Car Accident, Saves Uncle's Life With CPR

Alyssa Milano and her uncle survived what would have been a tragic car accident if it wasn't for the actress’ presence of mind. According to TMZ, Milano reached over and used her hand to hit the brakes as her uncle, behind the wheel, suffered a medical emergency while they were in the middle of a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Alyssa Milano Shares An Important Message After Harrowing Car Accident

After the star’s quick-thinking, ET Online notes that once first responders arrived, the would-be congresswoman’s uncle continued to receive CPR at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital. Now, following her harrowing experience, Milano has taken to social media to share her takeaway from the incident. “We should...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Alyssa Milano Urges Fans To Learn CPR Following Accident

Alyssa Milano is urging fans to learn CPR after she and her uncle were involved in a car accident. Entertainment Tonight reported that the Charmed alum’s Uncle Mitchell was driving on a Los Angeles freeway Tuesday (April 17th) morning when he had a heart attack. Milano issued a lengthy statement...

