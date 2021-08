Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases have been linked to this year’s Boardmasters Festival, it has been reported. According to health officials (via The Guardian), 4,700 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 confirmed they had attended the Cornish festival, which took place from August 11-15 and was attended by about 50,000 people, or had connections to it. About three-quarters of those who tested positive are aged 16-21 and about 800 live in the county.