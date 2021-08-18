Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Juventus signs Italy midfielder Locatelli from Sassuolo

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TURIN. Italy (AP) — Juventus completed the signing of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo on Wednesday, just over a month after he helped the Azzurri win the European Championship.

The 23-year-old Locatelli joined initially on a two-year loan deal and the move will then be made permanent for a fee of up to 35.5 million euros, Juventus said.

Locatelli was greeted by around 100 cheering fans on his arrival and departure from the club’s clinic for his medical on Wednesday. He signed plenty of autographs and posed for photos with supporters.

He had long made clear his desire to move to Juventus and the two clubs had been locked in talks over the terms of the transfer and method of the payment.

Locatelli is the youngest outfield player to have made at least 100 appearances in Serie A. He has played 144 games for AC Milan and Sassuolo, with eight goals and 11 assists.

Last season he made the most passes and won the most tackles in Serie A.

That earned Locatelli a spot in Italy’s squad for Euro 2020 and he was one of the best players in the group stage, scoring two goals against Switzerland in Italy’s second match.

Locatelli is only Juve’s second signing of the transfer window after bringing in teenage forward Kaio Jorge from Brazilian club Santos.

So far it’s the club’s most inactive offseason since 1986 and comes after the club’s worst campaign in 10 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

543K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Locatelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italy#Sassuolo#Turin#Ap#Azzurri#Serie A#Ac Milan#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Locatelli’s alternative would cost Juventus the same price

With the negotiations between Juventus and Sassuolo going at a slow pace, the Bianconeri management are reportedly contemplating alternatives for Manuel Locatelli. The Euro 2020 winner remains the club’s primary target, but after months of negotiations, the two societies are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer figures. Amongst...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Massimilano Allegri hints Juventus will NOT sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Manuel Locatelli this summer because the Old Lady 'can count on' Aaron Ramsey in a defensive midfield role this season instead

Massimiliano Allegri has hinted that Juventus will not sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Manuel Locatelli this summer because the club already has Aaron Ramsey as a key player in midfield. The Sassuolo midfielder - who starred for Italy at Euro 2020 this summer - is being chased after by some...
SoccerYardbarker

Sassuolo denied as Juventus plan to maintain their promising youngster

Last season, those who kept an eye on Juve’s U-23 squad had surely noticed the steady rise of a young midfield talent. Bought from Perugia in 2019, Filippo Ranocchia has been climbing the ranks in Turin, and even impressed during the club’s pre-season friendlies – especially with his spectacular goal against Monza in the Trofeo Berlusconi.
Soccerfootballtransfer.news

CONFIRMED: Juventus agree Manuel Locatelli deal

Juventus have confirmed the agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, pending a medical. The deal is reportedly an initial one-season loan, at the end of which the Old Lady will have the obligation to make it permanent for €35 million. It has been clear for a while that the...
SoccerTribal Football

Tacchinardi: Locatelli excellent acquisition for Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi is backing Manuel Locatelli for great success in Turin. The Italy international is undergoing a Juve medical today. Tacchinardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Because he has different characteristics from all the other midfielders in the squad, he is an excellent acquisition from all points of view.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Manuel Locatelli's first day as a Juventus player

Italy's Euro 2020 winner's move from Sassuolo to Juventus was completed on Wednesday. Here we see Locatelli's first day with the Bianconeri, from his medical, through to signing his contract and offering his first words as a Juventus player.
Soccerchatsports.com

Juventus open to selling Weston McKennie following signing of Manuel Locatelli

Juventus are willing to let go of midfielder Weston McKennie this summer, following the arrival of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli. McKennie came to Juventus last summer from Schalke, initially on a loan deal with an option to buy if certain conditions were met. Back in March, the Old Lady took up their option to buy, paying an initial €18.5 million fee with up to €7m in bonuses.
SoccerYardbarker

Video: Locatelli’s first day for Juventus including press conference

Manuel Locatelli joined Juventus this week on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy from Sassuolo, and his first day with his new club has been shared on YouTube. The midfielder has arrived in time to feature in our opening Serie A match of the coming campaign, although it remains to be seen whether he will get the notd to play from kick-off yet.
Behind Viral VideosYardbarker

Video – Locatelli unveiled at Juventus by TikTok sensation

This week, Manuel Locatelli finally completed his long-awaited transfer from Sassuolo to Juventus, and his new club decided to spice up his arrival with the addition of one of the most famous persons on social media. Khaby Lame became a TikTok sensation by simply pointing at people who complicate matters,...
Presidential Electionokcheartandsoul.com

Here We Go: Juventus convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will stay; Inter Milan eye another striker; AC Milan active

A new Serie A season is finally upon us, and it will be exciting and wonderful to live it together on CBS Sports and Paramount +. It’s a fantastic league capable of producing a ton of surprises, great champions, young talents and important returns, such as Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. But that’s not all. The transfer market remains open as we count down to the Aug. 31 deadline, and there will be no shortage of news. There are many deals being worked out as we speak, which means we have plenty of important updates for the Italian clubs, especially those competing in continental competitions.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Romelu Lukaku shines on second debut at Chelsea, sends Arsenal to 19th

Romelu Lukaku’s finally back at the Bridge! We had to wait a little bit to see him in action after signing, but it was definitely worth the wait. What a (second) debut it was! Following in Didier Drogba’s footsteps, he made sure to torment Arsenal’s backline all game. (Ed.note: Philippe Senderos was probably having some nightmarish flashbacks, if he were watching.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy