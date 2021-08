DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual storm system for August will move across Colorado though the end of the week bringing moisture and much cooler temperatures almost statewide. Before the storm arrives, Denver and the Front Range will experience another hot and hazy day on Wednesday with high temperatures well into the 90s. The record high temperature in Denver is 100 degrees set on August 18, 2020 which is likely safe but temperatures should get close to the record with at least 97 degrees in the city. (source: CBS) After a cold front ahead of the storm arrives Wednesday night, temperatures will drop at...