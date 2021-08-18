Phillipston: Sunflower Festival set for this weekend
PHILLIPSTON — On Aug. 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Red Apple Farm will be hosting their annual Sunflower Festival. It’s the perfect blend of summer on the farm and nostalgia of the good ol’ days, according to a press release. Pick your own sunflowers and take a wagon ride around the farm. There will be Hawaiian shaved ice, face painting, corn hole, and the farm’s own BBQ, plus Red Apple Farm’s own baked goods, lemonade and Moon Hill Brewery beers and Hardwick wines.www.atholdailynews.com
