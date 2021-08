Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani has fled the country after Taliban fighters entered Kabul and sought the surrender of the government.Senior officials confirmed his departure on Sunday as the Taliban made further, swift gains in and around the capital.“To avoid bloodshed, I thought it would be better to leave,” he said on Facebook later on Sunday in his first comments since fleeing.There were conflicting reports he had flown to Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, although the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons”.Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser, and a second close associate were...