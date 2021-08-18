Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Year 6 for Syracuse’s Dino Babers; nowhere to go but up

By JOHN KEKIS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oU9Q_0bVQCyc100
1 of 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dino Babers begins his sixth season at Syracuse with doubters all around as he strives to resurrect the success the Orange had three years ago.

That’s a tall task for a team that finished 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and is picked to come in last in the Atlantic Division, with the starting quarterback not yet settled. With several veterans back on both sides of the ball, Babers remains hopeful he’ll be able to give one of those locker room speeches he’s become known for after big upsets.

“I think the biggest thing is the health (of the team),” Babers said. “The seasons that we’ve had after our 10-3 year has come down to certain guys not being healthy, and we don’t have as many of those guys as other people do.”

Righting what went wrong in 2020 when COVID-19 kept the newly refurbished Carrier Dome empty is foremost on the minds of the players, especially those in their final year of eligibility who don’t want to leave that sort of legacy.

“I can’t go out on a losing season. Just 1-10, those numbers are horrific,” redshirt senior defensive end Josh Black said. “You look at that on paper, it’s like, ‘Oh, man!’ Just something didn’t feel right, didn’t sit right with me. I know personally a lot of the guys felt the same way, too. Felt like last year was not a representative of who we are as a football team. It’s part of my job to make sure we get on the right track before I head up out of here.”

QUARTERBACK QUANDARY

Babers said he wants a clear winner at quarterback, so that means it will be determined in preseason camp.

Two-year starter Tommy DeVito, a pocket passer, has shown that if he gets time to throw, his strong right arm can wreak some havoc. But before he was hurt last October and lost for the season, DeVito was sacked 20 times in four games. No surprise that Syracuse finished near the bottom in the country in third-down conversions (40 of 153, 123rd of 127 teams).

There’s some serious competition this year — dual-threat Garrett Shrader, a transfer from Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was one of three FBS freshmen QBs in 2019 to put up 1,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing.

“I’m just taking it day by day and learning, just being the best man I can be,” Shrader said. “We’ll see where the chips fall.”

BIG KEY

Keeping the starters healthy and developing some depth on both sides of the ball is paramount. By the end of last October, the Orange were missing more than a dozen starters or key contributors who were either out for the season due to injury or opted out because of the coronavirus. The offensive line was hit so hard — Syracuse suffered 38 sacks, more than all but two teams in the country — that fullback Chris Elmore had to play up front. In preseason camp, redshirt junior OG Dakota Davis, who was hurt the majority of last season, has missed time with a foot injury.

“I think the main difference is going to be that those guys are healthy, and we’re not going to be having a rotation of a bunch of young guys in there with some older guys,” Babers said. “Hopefully, we’ve got the health that we need to have the season that we want.”

DEFENSIVE HITS

The Orange lost three outstanding defensive backs — Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Trill Williams are in NFL camps — but because their departures came before last season ended, newcomers who stepped into the void saw plenty of action. They included DBs Garrett Williams and Ja’Had Carter, 1-2 in solo tackles as freshmen and key parts of a unit that posted 24 turnovers.

RUN, BABY, RUN

Tailback Sean Tucker returns after a solid freshman year (626 yards, 4.6 per carry) in spite of the offensive line woes and will be joined again by Cooper Lutz (43 rushes, 5.7-yard average). Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard also are back after opting out of last season. Syracuse hasn’t had a 1,000-yard runner since Jerome Smith in 2012.

SCHEDULE

The Orange have a favorable conference slate that includes just one of the three ACC teams ranked in the AP’s preseason Top 25 — No. 3 Clemson — and the mid-October game is in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse opens at Ohio on Sept. 4, then three straight home games — against Rutgers, Albany and Liberty — give the chance for a positive start to the season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Chris Elmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#The Atlantic Division#Fbs#Baby#Acc#Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Babers says Syracuse to start season using 2 QBs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that when the season starts in less than two weeks the Orange will use two quarterbacks — two-year starter Tommy DeVito and dual-threat transfer Garrett Shrader. “We want to play both guys. We’re going to play both guys,” Babers said...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Jags RB Travis Etienne out for season following foot injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne was supposed to be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He might not have had the same impact as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson’s other offensive star and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher looked like he would be a prominent figure — maybe even the go-to guy — in coach Urban Meyer’s offense.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Browns WR Davis suspended 2 games by NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse. Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will have to miss Cleveland’s first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks’ Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Titans’ COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four, and coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he received a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice. Vrabel remains in quarantine at his home, having missed practices Monday and Tuesday...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Branch, Vermeil selected as Hall of Fame finalists

Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year.

Comments / 1

Community Policy