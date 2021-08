Steven Carter-Bailey's star is most definitely rising. He was a finalist in Season 8 of "Great British Bake Off," then he returned in 2019 to win "Great New Year's Bake Off," according to his website. Carter-Bailey told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he has baked cakes for Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye" and legendary actor Ian McKellen. With a long list of corporate and celebrity clients already on his resume, and proper cake-design skills — as evidenced by his Instagram page — you'd think Carter-Bailey would have a shot at becoming the U.K.'s version of the Cake Boss or something. Maybe he should go head-to-head with Buddy Valastro first, in a new series called "Buddy vs. Steven." Unless Duff Goldman wins the current season of "Buddy vs. Duff," of course, in which case Food Network might consider greenlighting "Steven vs. Duff."