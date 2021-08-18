Okey Payne Found Incompetent To Stand Trial For Murder After Assisted Living Center Shooting

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Okey Payne , a 95-year-old man charged with killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center , will not go on trial for murder. He has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Payne is currently receiving treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Institute.

Payne is charged with shooting employee Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head. Investigators say Payne believed Medina-Rojas and other workers at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette were stealing money from him. He also thought staff were drugging him.