Boulder County, CO

Okey Payne Found Incompetent To Stand Trial For Murder After Assisted Living Center Shooting

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) Okey Payne , a 95-year-old man charged with killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center , will not go on trial for murder. He has been found incompetent to stand trial.

(credit: CBS)

Payne is currently receiving treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Institute.

Okey Payne (credit: Boulder County)

Payne is charged with shooting employee Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head. Investigators say Payne believed Medina-Rojas and other workers at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette were stealing money from him. He also thought staff were drugging him.

Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Protesters In Loveland Say Police Should Have Handled Alex Domina Case Differently

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The Loveland Police Department says it had a mental health professional on duty the day Alex Domina, a 19-year old with disabilities, was shot by police in his backyard and critically hurt a week ago. But it turns out that health care worker’s shift ended just before the shooting. (credit: Domina family) On Sunday a small crowd gathered to protest the shooting and how the department responds to all mental health crisis situations. Protesters say if one of those mental health professionals was on scene during last week’s shooting — in which Domina may have had a knife —...
Chaffee County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Morphew Hearing: More Details Shared About Alleged Tranquilizer Dart In Suzanne Morphew Disappearance

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Prior to his arrest for the murder of his wife, Barry Morphew asked investigators for immunity during the course of the investigation. The preliminary hearing for Morphew continued Monday with testimony from multiple investigators. One, former FBI agent Johnathan Grusing, told the court Morphew asked him for immunity saying, “And what about immunity? Can you given me immunity if I just sit and open up my life to you?” (credit: Morphew family) The former agent got to know the Morphew’s lives well since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. He even gained the trust of Barry who he later arrested....
Lakewood, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a male was taken to the hospital on Monday night after being shot. Officers responded to the area near the 6th Avenue frontage road and Harlan Street. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene and saw numerous evidence markers. (credit: CBS) It’s not clear how the victim is doing. Police did not release any information about a possible suspect or the circumstances leading to this shooting. Detectives interviewed an unknown number of witnesses, officials say.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Teenager Ejected, Dies In Tragic Crash In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a teenager died after being ejected from a vehicle in a tragic crash early Monday morning. Police say speeding is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. (credit: CBS) Officers responded to East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road at around 2:40 a.m. They say an Infiniti sedan was heading east on Hampden Ave. when it lost control near the intersection of Tower Rd. Investigators say the driver veered to the right, hit a tree causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then hit a light pole and a retaining wall before it finally stopped. The passenger was ejected and died at the scene, police say. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Both the driver and passenger are described as juvenile males. Further details were not released. No charges have been filed, yet, police say. Investigators ask anyone who might have surveillance video of the crash or saw it happen to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Chaffee County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Hearing: Testimony Continues To Focus On Tranquilizer Dart

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, continued in Chaffee County on Monday. This is the third day of the hearing that began earlier this month. Barry Morphew (credit: Chaffee County) Earlier in the preliminary hearing, a former FBI agent revealed they found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family’s home. On Monday, the investigator clarified that it was a needle sheath for a tranquilizer dart gun. He said that Barry Morphew shoots deer with the tranquilizer darts and then cuts off their antlers, which doesn’t kill the deer. (credit: Morphew family) Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Searching For 4 People Accused Of Trying To Lure Young Girls

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say an armed group of people tried to lure two young girls into their vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the area near Chambers Road and Colfax Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. (credit: Aurora Police) Police say three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman were inside a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV and offered the girls money to get inside the vehicle. That’s when, police say, another adult approached the vehicle and someone inside pointed a gun at them. The vehicle drove south on Chambers Rd. Police say if you see the vehicle, do not approach it, but instead call 911.
Adams County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Woman, 2 Dogs Escape Burning Home In Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire destroyed a home in rural Adams County on Monday morning. Copter4 flew over the fire as flames consumed the house at 13300 Cavanaugh Road. (credit: CBS) Flames and a lot of smoke were seen rising from the home near Hudson. (credit: CBS) Fire crews from Brighton rushed to the plume of smoke just after 8 a.m. Monday. Crews said what began as a grass fire spread to the home. What sparked the grass fire remains under investigation. (credit: CBS) A woman and two dogs escaped the burning home unharmed.
Boulder, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Man Dies After Fight In Boulder, Police Looking For Witnesses

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police need more information about some type of fight that led to a man’s death on Friday night. Police responded to 7th Street and Arapahoe Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. They say they tended to the man until he was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say they know the person responsible, but did not say if that person is in custody or faces charges. (credit: CBS) There is no threat to the community, they say. Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have seen the victim described as a white man with a full beard, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a suit jacket, pants and a white button-down shirt with no tie. They say he was walking near 9th Street between Pearl and Arapahoe between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. They would also like to review any surveillance video from this area. Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-07542. Those wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
San Miguel County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

San Miguel County Sheriff Warns Hikers After Deputies Find Dozens Of Weapons At Illegal Camp

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is warning hikers near Telluride about an armed man illegally camping near a popular hiking trail. They say the man is set up on private property in the Mill Creek area. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) Deputies say they’ve arrested the man three times in Norwood and Telluride since July 1 on multiple charges including weapons offenses, possession of meth and burglary to a laundromat. The sheriff’s office says the man keeps getting released on bond despite pleas from the district attorney’s office to the presiding judge to keep him behind bars. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) On Aug. 23, deputies say they found more than three dozen weapons including hatchets, swords and an across-bow. They say the man’s illegal camp is yards away from the trail. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) “In light of the past week’s double homicide of campers outside Moab, l want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings,” Sheriff William Masters said. It’s not clear if deputies have arrested the unidentified man a fourth time.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Prank Call Leads To Large Police Presence At Walmart On Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – There was a large police presence at a south Denver Walmart on Sunday night, and it turned out to be due to a prank call. The store is located at the intersection of Federal Boulevard And Evans Avenue. Denver police tweeted on Sunday night that they were responding to a reported threat. A line of cars were seen leaving the parking lot, as shoppers were told to leave the store. About 45 minutes later a spokesperson for the police said it was all due to the prank call and no one was hurt.
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Loveland Police Explain Role Of Mental Health Professionals In Department

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The Loveland Police Department is trying to add more mental health professionals to the force. This comes after two high-profile incidents: the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia and last week Alex Domina, a 19-year-old with mental issues was shot and critically injured by police. (credit: Domina Family) The more recent incident was a case in which the 911 caller said involved a person with mental disabilities. No mental health professional was available though. The shift had just ended, but police say that person wouldn’t have gone in first. Lt. Jeff Pyle of the Loveland...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Karen Garner Arrest: Preliminary Hearing Begins For Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The preliminary hearing for one of the former Loveland police officers involved in the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia began on Thursday. Karen Garner was confronted by Loveland police in June 2020 after leaving a Walmart without paying for $14 worth of merchandise. (credit: CBS) Video of the arrest went viral with community members calling for greater police training and accountability. Many Colorado law enforcement agencies have added police training on how to interact with people living with dementia. (credit: CBS) A judge heard evidence against Austin Hopp, one of two former officers facing charges for their roles in the arrest. Hopp is facing charges of felony assault, causing serious bodily injury, attempting to influence a public servant, and misconduct.
Arvada, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Hope House Stolen Van Recovered, Found With Drugs Inside

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Denver have found the van that was stolen from Hope House in Arvada. The vehicle was stolen last week when the suspect broke into the building the morning of Aug. 12 and stole the keys to all three of Hope House’s branded vans. (credit: Hope House Colorado) Hope House is a nonprofit that helps teen moms. Unfortunately, when Denver police turned over the vehicle to Arvada police, it was found with drugs inside. The catalytic converters were also stolen out of several of their other vans. (credit: Hope House Colorado) The vans are used to transport teen moms to appointments, college classes, work meetings and more. (credit: Hope House Colorado) Anyone with information about the stolen van or the suspect is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.
Evans, COPosted by
CBS Denver

1 Person Dies After Being Rescued From Burning Home

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person has died from injuries suffered in a house fire in Evans. Firefighters rushed to the burning home in Evans just after noon on Sunday. (credit: CBS) When crews arrived they found a large fire at the house on Carson Avenue. Explosions inside the home made the firefight more difficult. Three people were rushed to the hospital. A woman died from injuries suffered in the fire on Sunday evening. The condition of the other people rescued has not been released. (credit: CBS) Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to the fire, along with other first responders. It took more than two hours to put out the fire. What caused the fire and explosions are being investigated.
Evans, COPosted by
CBS Denver

3 Injured, House In Evans Seriously Damaged After Fire

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic images show a fire tearing through a home in Evans on Sunday. Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. (credit: CBS) Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. to the house on Carson Avenue which suffered apparent, heavy damage. An official says explosions inside the home made the firefight harder. (credit: CBS) “Part of the issue is that there was so much damage to the building that we’re not able to extinguish the fire from the inside, so being on the outside and lobbing water from the outside takes a little extra time that way,” said Front Range Fire Chief Michael West. It’s not clear what caused the fire or explosions.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

4 Suspects Arrested, 1 On The Run After Fatal Shooting Of Shmuel Silverberg In Denver During Crime Spree

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police on Thursday announced the arrest of four young men after a crime spree earlier this week in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg was killed. A fifth suspect, identified as Samuel Fussell, remains at large. “We don’t know the exact motivation other than senseless violence through multiple locations in our city and the metro area, that these individuals we believe are responsible for,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday morning Copter4 flew over the scene where the fatal shooting took place. (credit: CBS) The suspects were arrested...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Reward Grows To $27,000 In Search For Samuel Fussell Wanted In Deadly Shooting Of Shmuel Silverberg In Denver During Crime Spree

DENVER (CBS4) – The reward in the search for the fifth suspect still on the run in the crime spree earlier this week in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg was killed, has grown to $27,000. Samuel Fussell remains at large in the deadly shooting in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street on Tuesday. Four suspects were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the crime spree: – Isaiah Freeman, 18 – Seth Larhode, 21 – Aden Sides, 18 – Noah Loepp-Hall, 19 Isaiah Freeman (credit: Denver Police) Seth Larhode (credit: Denver Police) Aden Sides (credit: Denver Police) Noah Loepp-Hall (credit: Denver Police) They face charges that include...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Bookkeeper Rose Horn Sentenced For Embezzling More Than $1 Million

DENVER (CBS4) – A 67-year-old bookkeeper was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation Thursday in Denver federal court. Rose Marie Horn worked for a family-owned plumbing and heating business in Fort Collins for 27 years and funneled revenue from it into her own accounts during six of them, according to federal prosecutors. She was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering. U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Blackburn also required Horne to repay $977,115.87 to the business she defrauded. While a lump sum was requested, Horne at minimum must contribute 10 percent of her monthly income until the total...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Target Cruisers Vandalizing Property, Rolling Coal

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A longstanding, and growing, issue on the streets of Fort Collins is now being addressed head-on by Fort Collins Police Services. Large groups of motorists, commonly from either out of town or out of state, have long-used summer weekends in Fort Collins as a gathering place. But as time has progressed, bad apples among them are vandalizing properties, racing, driving intoxicated and causing other nuisances to the general population. (credit: CBS) Now, Fort Collins Police Services has launched a multi-week operation to crack down on illegal activity among the group many in Fort Collins call “the cruisers.”...
Golden, COPosted by
CBS Denver

50 Report To Jefferson County Fairgrounds To Resolve Outstanding Warrants

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — One person flew in from Maryland. One drove from Aspen. Another couple drove all night from Idaho and slept in the parking lot. Dozens of people showed up a week ago at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds to deal with outstanding warrants. Traffic offenses, probation violations, non-violent misdemeanors qualified. Some of them simply restarted their journey through the judicial process and made a court date. Some resumed their probation. Others had their cases resolved entirely. It was the debut of Fresh Start, a program spear-headed by the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office that represents Gilpin and Jefferson county cases. The agency told CBS4...

