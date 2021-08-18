Cancel
After rough Open debut, Patty Tavatankit returns with a game ready for the links

By Golf Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has changed since Patty Tavatanakit made her AIG Women’s Open debut in 2020. It was just one year ago that Tavatanakit, a rookie on the LPGA Tour, carded rounds of 76-83 at Royal Troon, to miss the cut in her first debut. The experience was eye opening for the young Thai, who immediately connected with her coach, Grant Waite, to add more shots to her arsenal to better navigate the wind.

Patty Tavatanakit, one of 14 major champions in this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, has only played a links course one other time in competition, at the 2020 AIG Women’s Open. Though she missed the cut at Royal Troon, she came away with an appreciation for the challenges that links golf offered.

