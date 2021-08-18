After rough Open debut, Patty Tavatankit returns with a game ready for the links
A lot has changed since Patty Tavatanakit made her AIG Women’s Open debut in 2020. It was just one year ago that Tavatanakit, a rookie on the LPGA Tour, carded rounds of 76-83 at Royal Troon, to miss the cut in her first debut. The experience was eye opening for the young Thai, who immediately connected with her coach, Grant Waite, to add more shots to her arsenal to better navigate the wind.www.chatsports.com
