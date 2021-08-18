Economist: 'No recession in sight,' but pullback is coming

It is now official. The recession created by the coronavirus pandemic was the shortest on record. That is the findings of the committee responsible for dating recessions. While the recession was highly destructive, it was of short duration. To understand how recessions are determined, we need to look at the concept of business cycles. Business cycles — periodic but irregular up-and-down movements of economic activity — occur in a system of markets and prices. They have four phases. The peak occurs when overall economic activity reaches its highest level. A contraction, or recession, takes place immediately after the peak as the economy declines. The trough represents the low point of the economy. Directly after the trough, an expansion marks an increase in economic activity. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) concluded the U.S. economy reached a peak in February 2020. The recession began the following month and ended in April. The recession ended then because that is when economic activity reached its lowest point. The end of the recession does not mean the economy was fully recovered. It only notes when the economy began to expand.