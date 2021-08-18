Cancel
Economy

Economist: 'No recession in sight,' but pullback is coming

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Lakshman Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute, shares why he’s bearish on the economy continuing its breakneck recovery pace.

#Pullback
Economy
WorldCNN

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?
BusinessShropshire Star

Inflation comes in below forecasts but economists warn of rises to come

With inflation hitting the Bank of England’s target of 2% the pressure to raise interest rates will dissipate in the short term. Inflation has cooled slightly in the UK, hitting 2% in June compared with a year ago, down from 2.5% in July. The 2% level was below economists’ expectations...
RetailPosted by
IBTimes

Consumers Pullback Spending As COVID Worries Heighten

Retail and food spending dropped in the month of July as COVID worries continue to plague consumers, according to the latest report from the Census Bureau. Retail and food sales dipped 1.1% in July from the previous month but still beat July 2020 sales by 15.8%, bringing in $617.7 billion.
EconomyThe Thomasville Times

The shortest recession ever

It is now official. The recession created by the coronavirus pandemic was the shortest on record. That is the findings of the committee responsible for dating recessions. While the recession was highly destructive, it was of short duration. To understand how recessions are determined, we need to look at the concept of business cycles. Business cycles — periodic but irregular up-and-down movements of economic activity — occur in a system of markets and prices. They have four phases. The peak occurs when overall economic activity reaches its highest level. A contraction, or recession, takes place immediately after the peak as the economy declines. The trough represents the low point of the economy. Directly after the trough, an expansion marks an increase in economic activity. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) concluded the U.S. economy reached a peak in February 2020. The recession began the following month and ended in April. The recession ended then because that is when economic activity reached its lowest point. The end of the recession does not mean the economy was fully recovered. It only notes when the economy began to expand.
Real Estatempamag.com

No magic bullet for housing shortage, says chief economist

To solve the country’s severe housing shortage you simply need to address five key points, according Dr. Robert Dietz (pictured), or as he likes to call them - the 5 L’s. “There’s no silver bullet. It’s a lack of labor, lack of building lots, lending available to builders and developers, long lumber and building material shortages, and legal and regulatory costs that make it more expensive to build housing,” he said.
Businessvidanewspaper.com

Economists Worry Inflation Will Chill Growth

It’s not just your imagination: Things are getting more expensive, the latest government reports show, and economists are wrestling with whether the numbers show things could get worse. After a spike in recent months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index that was released on Wednesday again rose...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

July inflation index beats economists' projections

The markets are reacting positively to data from the Labor Department. It shows a slightly slower year-over-year inflation rate than economists had feared. Overall, prices are up 5.4% compared to July of last year. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice has more on what the July Consumer Price Index means for the state of the U.S. economy.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.
Marketsbizjournals

Wells Fargo economists dash hopes for 'Roaring 20s'

Wells Fargo has some bad news for those hoping the stage is set for a decade of strong growth, which some have already dubbed the Roaring 20s. “Economic growth likely will slow in coming years as the growth rate of the working-age population trends lower,” Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) economists Jay Bryson and Hop Mathews shared this week in a report titled “What a drag it is getting old: Implications for economic growth.”
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Pullback May Offer Opportunity

DXY hit new year high last week, in retreat mode for now. Watch support as trend is favorable for higher prices. US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Pullback May Offer Opportunity. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a fresh yearly high last week as the trend, albeit sluggish at times, off...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Chinese growth concerns spark risk-off pullback

Markets are on the back foot as a spate of weak Chinese economic data points sparked a move lower for stocks. The decline in yields has done little to boost growth names, with the Nasdaq on the back foot thanks to a circa 5% decline in Tesla shares. Chinese slowdown...
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Businessrochesterfirst.com

What’s behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

(CBS) – The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

