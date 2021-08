In an effort to keep classrooms open, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering pooled COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools across the state. Starting today, interested schools can start signing up for the program. Pooled classroom testing takes nasal swabs from all consenting individuals in a classroom and runs them as a single test to search for signs of COVID-19. The Health Department says it’s a scalable way to test multiple people at once while minimizing resource strain. The program is being paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds. Missouri received $185 million to detect, trace and monitor the spread of COVID in schools.