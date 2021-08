More than 4,000 Covid infections have been reported that are thought to be linked with the Boardmasters music festival in Cornwall earlier this month.Health officials are currently investigating some 4,700 cases following the event that took place in Newquay from 11 August through 15 August.As many out-of-towners attended the festival, many of the cases are spread across the country, but a council official confirmed that around 800 of them were living in Cornwall.The music festival, which featured Sam Fender, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith, and Foals, among many others, had detailed its Covid-19 policies on its website: “Boardmasters Festival will ask...