Actually, In-Box Chargers are a Big Deal

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google said today that it won’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and we’ve already seen the folks – who get mad at everything – say they will no longer consider buying one. Don’t be that guy. Don’t be the guy who shouts on Twitter that he’s “Going to make a statement with his wallet!” by showing Google that chargers are the make or break reason they buy phones. Remember when we assured you that you’d be OK without a charger when you bought a Galaxy S21? Same thing here – you’ll be OK.