Actually, In-Box Chargers are a Big Deal

droid-life.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Yesterday, Kellen spouted a privileged take about how it’s no big deal that Google isn’t including a charger with purchase of a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. He argues that most people should already have a charger laying around (funny, that’s Google’s argument), and if you really need one, you should just buy one from a third party. Naturally, my dude got roasted and we received plenty of emails and Twitter comments regarding his post. As a bit of insider info, I can tell you that his stance is unchanged and his resolve has never been stronger.

