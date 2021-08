Bevo Blvd presented by H-E-B, Longhorn City Limits, and Smokey's Midway return bigger and better for the 2021 Texas Football season! In addition, Texas Athletics is proud to announce the addition of Hook 'Em Hangout this year. Located in Winship Circle on the northwest side of the stadium, Hook 'Em Hangout will feature over 10 of Austin's best food trucks, a new beer garden including 10+ beers on tap, and four LED screens to watch the best games from around the country.