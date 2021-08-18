Nine Perfect Strangers' Bobby Cannavale on the Series' Unconventional Approach to Wellness

Recent years have seen people going to great and sometimes bizarre lengths in hopes of unlocking their best self, whether that be through the destigmatization of traditional therapy or embracing experimental techniques to better yourself, often resulting in mixed reactions from the general public. The new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the novel from the same name by author Liane Moriarty, focuses on the lengths nine "strangers" go to at a wellness spa in hopes of finding inner peace, and while star Bobby Cannavale is interested in tried-and-true therapeutic methods, we likely shouldn't count on him embracing any of the show's techniques in his personal life. New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers debut on Hulu on Wednesdays.