Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Nine Perfect Strangers' Bobby Cannavale on the Series' Unconventional Approach to Wellness

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent years have seen people going to great and sometimes bizarre lengths in hopes of unlocking their best self, whether that be through the destigmatization of traditional therapy or embracing experimental techniques to better yourself, often resulting in mixed reactions from the general public. The new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the novel from the same name by author Liane Moriarty, focuses on the lengths nine "strangers" go to at a wellness spa in hopes of finding inner peace, and while star Bobby Cannavale is interested in tried-and-true therapeutic methods, we likely shouldn't count on him embracing any of the show's techniques in his personal life. New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers debut on Hulu on Wednesdays.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Michael Pollan
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#Perfect Strangers#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesBoston Globe

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and one unforgettable Nicole Kidman

When Nicole Kidman first appears as Masha in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” it’s like an angel hath descended. Draped in white garments, hair silky and bright as if lit by a halo, she’s a vision of pale, ethereal beauty. She silently slips into the airy rooms of the wellness retreat she runs, lurks in dark corners, then softly emerges, all super awareness and presence. Her eyes look into souls, and when she speaks, her Russian accent turns banalities — “Zere can be BIRTH in DEATH!” — into the wisdom of the ages.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Nine Perfect Strangers review: Nicole Kidman’s unhinged wellness guru makes an all-star cast suffer

Before booking yourself on any sort of retreat or getaway, it’s always best to start by checking the host’s bona fides ahead of time. If the same can be said of prestige TV shows, then Nine Perfect Strangers arrives toting impeccable credentials. The eight-part limited series reunites writer/producer David E Kelley, source-material novelist Liane Moriarty and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, a trio who previously collaborated on the acclaimed Big Little Lies in 2017. This time the setting for their star-studded drama is an idyllic yet mysterious “transformation retreat” in northern California named Tranquillum House, which is presided over by the even more mysterious wellness guru Masha (an ethereal Kidman doing a still more mysterious Russian accent).
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Nicole Kidman is ‘Looking Ahead to This Weekend’ in Stunning Outdoors Photo

Nicole Kidman is teasing her fans by showing them an idyllic outdoor photo. You’d love to be in the middle of all that serenity kind of green. But in reality, Nicole Kidman wants you to stick inside this weekend and binge watch one of her pet projects — Nine Perfect Strangers. Maybe you can give up your phone, too, since she wants the perfect show vibe. The limited series premiered on Hulu this week. The movie Being the Ricardos is an ongoing project for Nicole Kidman, but her Hulu series is front and center right now.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Releases Dates for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter film slate, a list of buzzy films that includes “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Adam McKay; Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Those titles, along with Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba’s Western “The Harder They Fall”; “The Starling, with Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd; and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and several others, will play in select movie theaters before debuting on...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

If Nicole Kidman's history of moody, suspenseful TV dramas that we can't stop binging (we're looking at you Big Little Lies and The Undoing) is any indication of what to expect from her latest series, Nine Perfect Strangers, then fans are in for a real treat. According to Hulu's website,...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon Shine in Hulu's Thrilling Limited Series

A lottery winner, a drug-addicted former footballer, and a grieving family walk into a bar. Well, more like a smoothie bar. Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest collaboration between author Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman (and adapted for TV by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth), is a captivating limited series on Hulu that follows a group of individuals all brought to the gorgeous Tranquillum House for a wellness retreat. As they learn more about their cryptic host and what brought them there, it’s clear nothing is as peaceful as it seems.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Hulu: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and New Steve Martin, Selena Gomez Series

Hulu has an abundance of new offerings in August, including a couple of intriguing original series and movies, some long-awaited premieres from FX and FXX, one of the most acclaimed documentaries from this year’s Sundance, and a handful of films that played theaters not that long ago (albeit theaters still largely empty due to the pandemic). All that and the first major acting work from one of our most beloved comic stars. You’ll have to wait until the end of the month for that one, but the opening weeks of August include an extremely promising new comedy. Let’s start there. Watch...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon TV Review – Nine Perfect Strangers

Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Who Shot Masha? Why 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Added a New Mystery to the Series (Exclusive)

Spoilers below for the first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers. "They're all on drugs. Just start the whole piece with that," laughs director Jonathan Levine when I warn him that we'll be venturing into spoiler territory. (The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are now streaming on Hulu.) By the end of the third episode, one of the titular strangers has come to that very realization, demanding to know, "Have you been medicating us?"
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Review: Nicole Kidman’s Stagnant Hulu Series Is a Very Bad Vacation

The first shot of “Nine Perfect Strangers” is not, in fact, one of the titular strangers. Not one member of the starry ensemble is featured in the opening moments of Hulu’s limited series — not its Oscar-winning executive producer and star, nor either of its two-time Oscar nominees. Instead, all you see is fruit. Diced strawberries, a chopped banana, a few blueberries. They’re all sitting in a slowly churning blender, about to be puréed into gloppy, pink, mush. Over the course of the first six episodes, audiences will become quite familiar with what it looks like to see vivid chunks of...
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Release Schedule: Your Guide

What happens when you put nine strangers with inner demons in a secluded retreat run by an unorthodox Russian wellness guru played by Nicole Kidman? Hulu's new original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, brings us a thrilling look at the fictional Tranquillium House, where its guests, played by stars including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, work through their personal trauma through meditation, physical activity, and some special smoothies. If the premise isn't enough to tune in, the show is also created by David E Kelley and based off a Liane Moriarty book, reuniting the team that brought us HBO's Big Little Lies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy