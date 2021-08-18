Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Lorde's hair is a solar-powered blonde in new 'Mood Ring' video

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Lorde has released her third single, “Mood Ring,” for her upcoming third album, “Solar Power,” but this time she is also serving a whole new look.

Audacy

Audacy

Beauty & Fashion

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
Music

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Music

Every Song Ranked on Lorde’s 'Solar Power': Critic’s List

The amount of time that’s passed between Lorde’s last album (2017's Melodrama) and now has felt so agonizingly long, it almost seems comparable to the classic meme of elderly Rose Dawson wearily reflecting on her long lost romance. Finally making her return Aug. 20, the 24-year-old alt-pop pioneer has arrived with Solar Power, a third record that’s so sunshine-y and warm, it could easily melt the billion-ton Titanic-sinking iceberg into nothing more than an emotional, contemplative puddle.
Music

Lorde Gets Meditative In The New ‘Mood Ring’ Visual

Lorde has gone blonde in her new video for “Mood Ring.” The superstar pop singer is back with a new song, video, and hair color. Earlier today, she went live on YouTube to discuss “Mood Ring.”. “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her new album Solar Power, and arrives with...
Music

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21). ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and the album's title...
Music

Lorde Explores Spirituality on Her New Track “Mood Ring”

Lorde has returned with another single release leading up to her highly-anticipated third studio album Solar Power. The new song, “Mood Ring,” comes with an ethereal music video that opens with a message to its viewer: “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.” In a serene canopy tent, the singer, now donning platinum blonde hair, is surrounded by a circle of women in color-coordinated mint green outfits. As Lorde sings, the group performs spiritual rituals; reading, burning sage and plunging their feet into a communal bucket of ice.
Music

Lorde's New Blonde Hair Is The Latest Celebrity Hair Transformation

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Lorde has finally returned to the spotlight. However, the brooding teen queen that dominated the charts with dark-pop hits like “Royals” is long gone. Instead, the New Zealand native is serving up something light and airy — and not just when it comes to her music. This week, the singer dropped the music video for her song “Mood Ring”, the third single off of her upcoming album Solar Power. In it, she’s seen lounging in a tent, waving a bundle of sage and dancing in unison with her ladies-in-waiting, but one detail sticks out the most — her platinum blonde hair.
Music
Rolling Stone

Lorde Meditates, Consults Her Crystals on New Song ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde breaks out the burning sage and sandalwood fragrance on “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her upcoming album Solar Power. Like her other offerings from the LP, “Mood Ring” is a mellow acoustic track with only the faintest hint of percussion. In the lyrics, Lorde talks of sun salutations and finding one’s inner peace: “I’m tryna get well from the inside/Plants and celebrity news/All the vitamins I consume/Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need.”
Music

Lorde takes us on a wellness journey with ‘Mood Ring’

As we all sit at home counting down the minutes to Solar Power’s release on Friday, Lorde has offered us another cut from the highly anticipated record with ‘Mood Ring’. This is the third single to come from the album which arrives via Universal Music New Zealand/EMI Records. Like ‘Solar...
Theater & Dance

Lorde's "Mood Ring" Is Commentary On Pseudo-Wellness Culture

Donning a blonde Gwynyth Paltrow-like wig, the star sings about sun salutations, sage and crystals. Lorde’s third single from Solar Power has arrived. The spritely guitar song “Mood Ring” was released on Tuesday accompanied by a new music video which finds the pop star debuting a blonde new look that’s giving — if you ask us —Gwynyth Paltrow Goop vibes.
Music

Lorde Announces Latest Single “Mood Ring” Is Here

Lorde announced her latest single from “Solar Power” will be released on Tuesday (August 17), “Mood Ring” follows previously released tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”. Lorde has explained that “Solar Power” is, “a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics...
Music

Break Out Your Crystals, Lorde’s Solar Power Is Here

Lorde has dropped her latest blissed-out album, Solar Power. The twelve tracks, (including the singles “Solar Power,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Mood Ring”) function as odes to her best friends, her dog, and, more generally, the sun. In addition to Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, who provide backing vocals on all three of the album’s singles (as well as on three other tracks, “The Path,” “Fallen Fruit,” and “Leader of a New Regime,”) the album’s full credits reveal that Robyn voices a spoken interlude on the Natalie Imbruglia-esque “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).” In keeping with the outdoors theme, Solar Power also pulls sounds directly from nature, from the cicadas on the title track to more anonymous insect noises on the album opener. “Teen millionaire having nightmares from the camera flash,” Lorde declares in the “The Path,” before confessing, “Won’t take the call if it’s the label or the radio.” That explains where she’s been! Listen to the full album, which Lorde co-produced with Jack Antonoff, below.
Music
Teen Vogue

Lorde References Her Met Gala Cast on “Solar Power”

Lorde is officially back, everyone. After four long years without new music, the singer-songwriter returned to the scene on Friday, August 20 with her third studio album, Solar Power. Naturally, much of the internet rejoiced in the only way the internet knows how (with memes), while others prowled the lyrics for references and all-around relatable moments. (“Dancing with my girls, only having two drinks, then leaving?” A Friday night poem, honestly.)
Celebrities

New Video: Lorde – ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde has returned with her latest single, ‘Mood Ring,’ after teasing its release earlier this week. The track sees the singer reflect on the ever changing world around us and her attempts to stay grounded as a result. Across the track, she sings:. “I can’t feel a thing I keep...
Music

Lorde's Mood Ring leak has fans angry: 'Not letting you ruin this for us'

Fans have been waiting with baited breath for the release of Lorde’s third studio album Solar Power. The New Zealand singer teased the release of new song Mood Ring yesterday, however, it appears that the song has already leaked online. We take a look at the fan reaction to this new track.
Yoga

What Does Lorde’s Mood Ring Mean?

The music video leans into the pseudo-spirituality/wellness scene. In it, a blonde Lorde is lounging with other women, all wearing green, in a tent and burning sage, reading, meditating, doing yoga arranging rocks; all in all, lightly poking fun at an overly holistic, potentially performative lifestyle. But it isn’t out of malice. Of the character she plays in the video, she wrote in an e-mail to her mailing list (via Billboard), “It goes without saying I feel tons of empathy for [her]. It was never my intention to fully flame her, although I don’t let her off the hook.”
Music

Lorde Undergoes Mystical Transformation and Searches for Feeling in “Mood Ring” Video

Lorde‘s third album cycle is upon us. Over the past couple months we’ve gotten the title track, “Solar Power,” and the gentle zillennial ballad “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” Now, the last single before the album drops this Friday is called “Mood Ring” and it has heavy early Nelly Furtado vibes. In a pre-premiere chat, Lorde revealed that the track is about “trying to feel spiritually connected in our modern world.” She also exhibited a few small props that help her stay grounded—a word she laughed at herself for saying—including the perfume she wore during the making of Solar Power (Byredo’s Mojave Ghost) and stickers of moons, suns, and vegetables that she loves.

