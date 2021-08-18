Air Quality Alert issued for Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chelan; Ferry; Okanogan An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for Okanogan, Ferry, Chelan, and Yakima Counties until further notice due to a risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.alerts.weather.gov
