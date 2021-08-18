Cancel
Chelan County, WA

Air Quality Alert issued for Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 10:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chelan; Ferry; Okanogan An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for Okanogan, Ferry, Chelan, and Yakima Counties until further notice due to a risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

alerts.weather.gov

Okanogan, WA
Chelan, WA
Ferry County, WA
Washington State
Chelan County, WA
Okanogan County, WA
Related
Yakima County, WAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Yakima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yakima AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Yakima County through Monday morning due to a risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From Noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY TUESDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Dearborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dearborn AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight EDT tonight. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. * Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Elko County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for southwest Elko county for elevated particulate matter levels. These levels are anticipated to be red/unhealthy and in effect until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. Particulate matter levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels for all groups. For additional information, please visit the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Nevada. Please note: These data are preliminary and have not been validated. Data is provided as a service from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and are not intended to replace medical advice. If you have questions about your health, please contact your local health department and/or your health care provider.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures 106 to 116. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Grant County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...WILKIN AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 243 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Wolverton to near Doran to White Rock, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doran, Everdell, Foxhome, Western, Norcross and Herman. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 37. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 40 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. This includes northern and central Modoc County as well as the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. * Wind: Southwest 12 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Choctaw County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Pittsburg; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pittsburg and Latimer Counties. * WHEN...From Noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORTON AND EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 1247 AM CDT/1147 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carson to 8 miles southeast of Flasher, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Morton and east central Grant Counties, including the following locations... Raleigh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 308. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index peaking from 105 to 109 degrees today and tomorrow, and around 105 on Thursday. * WHERE...All of north-central, northeast, and east-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Without taking precautions, heat illnesses like heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and even heat stroke are more likely to occur.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 14 percent.
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 02:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Logan County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Napoleon, Beaver Lake State Park and Burnstad. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303, 304, 305 and 307. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening. Similar conditions may redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening. Similar conditions may redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Richland County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...WILKIN AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 243 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Wolverton to near Doran to White Rock, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doran, Everdell, Foxhome, Western, Norcross and Herman. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 37. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 40 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
