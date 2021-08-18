Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0