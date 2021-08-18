Cancel
Tooele County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Tooele, UT
Tooele County, UT
Severe Weather
