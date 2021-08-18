Flash Flood Warning issued for Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Runnels County in west central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen on top of already saturated soils. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ballinger, Winters, Hatchel, Crews, Lake Winters, and Ballinger Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED