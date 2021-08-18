How Much Would Biglaw Have To Pay You To Stay?

Last week, Jordan Rothman wrote a column about why former lawyers are sometimes bitter and why they generally have more animosity toward their former career than others have toward theirs. It drew a lot of responses on social media but their answers were the same ones I have heard over and over again. Some people hate the stressful, adversarial nature of the profession. For others, it is the unbearable student loan debt, the billable hour requirement or the monotonous work. A lot of these things people would have known had they did some research, talked to a few lawyers, or worked at a law firm for a while before going to law school.