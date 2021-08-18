Cancel
How Much Would Biglaw Have To Pay You To Stay?

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for transactional lawyers continues to rise, one firm is reportedly offering big bonuses to attorneys willing to stick it out in key practice areas. Rudy Giuliani is now on Cameo in case you were looking for the gift no one wanted. And in-house counsel didn’t have as good a year as they’re used to.

