Carrie Underwood Faces Backlash For Liking Tweet Rejecting Nashville School Mask Mandates
The like for the tweet of a speech by Walsh -- whose recent episodes have included "A Pandemic of Entitlement and Laziness," "Famous Olympic Quitter Comes Out in Favor of Baby Murder" (about gymnast Simone Biles) and "Save Your Kids. Get Them Out of the Public School System" -- resulted in many users questioning the singer's choice to support the broadcaster who described the mask mandate as "cruel and indefensible."www.billboard.com
Comments / 14