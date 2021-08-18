Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

33 Best Skin-Care Products For Acne, From Sunscreens to Spot Treatments

By Jessica Harrington
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You've probably experienced acne at one point or another in your life — be it in your teens, a bit later as an adult, only once a month during your period, or after forgetting to wash off your makeup at night. The fact of the matter is, acne is something around 85 percent of people ages 12 to 24 have dealt with, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. With that in mind, we could all use a good acne-fighting skin-care product or two — even if you only have to reach for it once in a blue moon.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acne Treatment#Acne Scars#Sunscreens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Hair Carewomenworking.com

9 things that can happen to unwashed hair

Washing your hair may come with a bit more thought than you might expect. We may have different schedules when it comes to showering: we each have different regimens and different products we like to use. Depending on our hair texture and length, we may vary our washing schedules. Most...
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

The 8 Best Retinol Products to Keep Your Skin Clear and Smooth

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you. If you've ever thought...
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Find Out What Sets This Hair Loss Vitamin Apart From the Rest

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Dramatic hair shedding (more than 80 hairs a day) and noticeable hair loss can happen for a variety of reasons — it’s a fact of life. It may be stress-related, nutrition-related or environment-related. And hair loss just happens naturally as you get older. Many aspects of your overall health — aspects you can control — play a major role in the appearance and health of your hair. Maybe you’re lacking some type of support or need some extra help to get your mane back to its full glory!
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best At-Home Acne Treatments To Try

No matter how hard you try, steering clear of breakouts isn’t easy. And in case you didn’t already know, popping those pesky pimples can be much, much worse. So allow us to lead you to the best acne treatments you can try at home. As much as we’d like it...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Powder Sunscreens To Try This Year

If you don’t like hearing the word “sunscreen,” we’re here to help you reconsider. While powder sunscreens are in no way a substitute for primary SPF formulas, they are helpful for on-the-go touch-ups. By now, we’re all familiar with the different types of sunscreens meant for the face, body, and...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Shop These Skin Products For Back to School

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. AS QUICKLY AS SUMMER ARRIVED, it’s slowly winding down as back to school season makes its arrival....
Skin CareNBC News

13 top-rated K-beauty products for the 10-step skin care routine

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Over the past few...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Categorized Scalp Care Treatments

Headquarters Hair Care is offering a personalized scalp treatment through the brand's scalp quiz. Consumers can choose their scalp type - oily, balanced, or dry - to purchase the best formula for their individual needs. Once shoppers go through the brand's series of questions, they will be presented with a suggested scalp care bundle, including four rejuvenating steps.
Skin Carefranklinshopper.com

Essential Summer Skin Care Tips

Protecting and caring for skin should be part of people’s year-round health care regimens. Such an approach can help people look their best and also uncover any minor issues before they escalate into something more significant. National Geographic says adults can carry eight pounds and 22 square feet of skin...
Beauty & Fashionkoreaproductpost.com

5 Best Korean Zinc Sunscreens

K-beauty is not a new concept for beauty enthusiasts. South Korean makeup, hair care, and skin products have more innovative textures, more advanced ingredients, and technology ahead of other brands. Sunscreen is an essential component of any skincare regimen, and most Korean zinc sunscreens are infused with striking skincare ingredients. Korean mineral sunscreen, with no exception, is the most advanced sun protection in the biosphere, and they are available in various varieties.
Skin CareTODAY.com

Summer skin care myths: Do you need to wear sunscreen indoors?

Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist, joins TODAY to set the record straight on some common misconceptions about summer skin care. She reveals that UV light can penetrate windows, making it important to wear sunscreen indoors and well as outdoors.Aug. 9, 2021.
Skin CareMOJEH

Experts Reveal The Best Sunscreens Of 2021

The latest supercharged sunscreens not only boast high SPF but multitask as wrinkle fighters, pollution repellers and blemish blurrers. Ask any dermatologist, the fact that we need to wear sunscreen is not up for debate, and according to Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologist Dr. David Orentreich, the sun is responsible for as much as 80 per cent of skin ageing. So why don’t we all use sunscreen every day? One word, texture. It’s gloopy, sticky and suffocating. Well, not anymore, as sunscreen has been revolutionised. Thanks to million-dollar investment, UV shield systems now contain genius development that makes them more efficacious than ever. Not only that, but “patented revolutionary technology has made zinc oxide transparent,” says Dr. Catherine Borysiewicz, London-based consultant dermatologist, which means sunscreen is much more appealing as it looks invisible and feels so lightweight.
Skin Careprimewomen.com

Your Guide to Laser Treatments for Acne Scars

It is estimated that over 85% of people worldwide are affected by acne at some point in their lives. Acne is most prevalent in the teenage years, but breakouts still occur in many people in their 40s and 50s, leading to scarring. The reason for acne in both age groups...
Skin Carefranklinshopper.com

skin care

Protecting and caring for skin should be part of people’s year-round health care regimens. Such an approach can help people look their best and also uncover any minor issues before they escalate into something more significant. National Geographic says adults can carry eight pounds and 22 square feet of skin...
Skin CareIn Style

The 10 Best Niacinamide Serums for Treating Acne to Dark Spots

Niacinamide isn't the easiest word to pronounce, but that hasn't kept it off of dermatologists' and skincare enthusiasts' lips. Also known as vitamin B3, niacinamide has become extremely popular in recent years because it's safe for all skin types, offers a handful of benefits, and plays nice with a number of other popular ingredients, including retinol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy