33 Best Skin-Care Products For Acne, From Sunscreens to Spot Treatments

The latest supercharged sunscreens not only boast high SPF but multitask as wrinkle fighters, pollution repellers and blemish blurrers. Ask any dermatologist, the fact that we need to wear sunscreen is not up for debate, and according to Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologist Dr. David Orentreich, the sun is responsible for as much as 80 per cent of skin ageing. So why don’t we all use sunscreen every day? One word, texture. It’s gloopy, sticky and suffocating. Well, not anymore, as sunscreen has been revolutionised. Thanks to million-dollar investment, UV shield systems now contain genius development that makes them more efficacious than ever. Not only that, but “patented revolutionary technology has made zinc oxide transparent,” says Dr. Catherine Borysiewicz, London-based consultant dermatologist, which means sunscreen is much more appealing as it looks invisible and feels so lightweight.