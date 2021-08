Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced new modules on its travel agent training scheme to mark the first year after it’s launch. The Abu Dhabi Specialists E-learning Programme, launched in May 2020, has been rolled out in 17 countries so far – including the UK – and has attracted 13,670 applicants, of whom more than 7,000 are now Abu Dhabi Specialists.