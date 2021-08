The LA Galaxy are four games unbeaten and will look to make it five, when they host the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park. LA are coming off a gritty 1-0 win over Minnesota United on the road on Saturday, Kevin Cabral scoring at one end and Jonathan Klinsmann standing on his head at the other one to lead the Galaxy to victory. That two rather unlikely players had the starring role on the day is a testament to how well the Galaxy have been playing lately as a group.