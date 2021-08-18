Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man convicted in Wendy’s shooting receives life without parole

phl17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, 21-year-old Markese Lampley was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Lampley was found guilty of second-degree murder on July 2nd for fatally shooting 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah in January of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt at Wendy’s outside Edinboro. Lampley was apprehended by State Police after a high-speed chase on the night of the shooting .

phl17.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Police#Commonwealth#Fox#Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Law EnforcementBlack Mountain News

'I feared for my life': Ex-Georgia deputy indicted after repeatedly punching man in arrest

An ex-Georgia deputy was indicted Wednestday after video showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest last year. Brandon Myers, 25, who is white, was fired for “excessive use of force” shortly after a September video went viral showing him and another deputy pinning and beating 26-year-old Roderick Walker, a Black man. Walker was arrested after a vehicle he was in was pulled over for a broken taillight, and the encounter was recorded on camera by Walker's girlfriend, Juanita Davis.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man convicted of first-degree murder of girlfriend after she received text from ex

A jealous Pennsylvania man who beat and strangled his girlfriend to death before filming himself taunting her as she lay dying has been convicted of first-degree murder.Nicholas Forman, 24, flew into a rage after his 22-year-old girlfriend Sabrina Harooni received a text message from an ex-boyfriend while the couple were on their way home from watching the Superbowl in PJ Whelihan’s bar on February 3 2020.Mr Forman, from Perkiomen, demanded to see her phone as they took an Uber home, their driver Daniel Persing testified in court.When Ms Harooni refused, he told her she couldn’t return home until he...
Public SafetyMercury News

Police officer indicted for killing man in his own yard during search for fugitive

An Idaho police officer was indicted by a grand jury for fatally shooting a man in his own yard, apparently having mistaken him for a fugitive suspect. Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, faces a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter in the Feb. 8 killing of Joe Johnson in Idaho Falls. He is to be arraigned on Aug. 23, the Idaho attorney general’s office announced Friday. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Cop killer receives death sentence for execution-style slaying

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Det. Benjamin Marconi was killed execution-style, according to prosecutors. On July 26, Otis McKane, 36, was found guilty of capital murder. McKane claimed that Marconi, a 20-year veteran, was a random target of his anger. However, prosecutors saw it differently. They...
Visalia, CAyourcentralvalley.com

DA: Man sentenced to life without parole for home-invasion killing

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double murder he committed in 2013 on Thursday, according to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Reyes Garcia, 47, and Adrian Castillon were identified by detectives in 2013 as suspects for the murder...
Battle Creek, MIWOOD

Man convicted of shooting, wounding Battle Creek officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a man guilty of three felonies for shooting and injuring a Battle Creek police officer in 2019. Andre Yarbrough was convicted Friday of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assaulting a police officer causing serious impair and a weapons charge.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis man convicted of murdering activist's grandson

Jurors convicted a Minneapolis man of murdering activist Spike Moss' grandson last year. Dontae D. White, 25, was convicted Friday of intentional second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for killing Kevin Beasley on April 18, 2020. Beasley, 27, was starting classes at Dunwoody College at...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

A Texas man elbowed a bailiff who was attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. Jurors deliberated about 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane, 40, of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against McKane, with the trial's punishment phase set to begin Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In 19-Year-Old Syncere Dixon’s 2019 Killing Sentenced To Life In Prison

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison. Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Keondre Pratt’s booking photo. (credit: Sacramento Police Department) Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member’s vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood. Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said. Back in July, the district attorney’s office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that the judge had sentenced Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy