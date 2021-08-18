NBA 2K21, Blair Witch, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Whether you've been itching to get your hands on Hades, Twelve Minutes, or Psychonauts 2, Xbox Game Pass is the gift that just keeps on giving. But beyond those heavy hitters, there's still a ton coming to Game Pass in August as well as a few that will be exiting the service. It's a good-sized list but we've got you covered, this is everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud in August 2021. On August 5th alone, there are multiple games joining the service including Curse of the Dead Gods, Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Starmancer. IGN's 2020 Game of the Year finally comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be hitting Game Pass on day one. Finally, two brand new games, Twelve minutes and Psychonauts 2, will also be hitting the service on release day.