Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NBA 2K21, Blair Witch, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

By Editorials
gamefreaks365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do so. Of course, new games come just as old games leave. Recently added titles or games coming soon include Hades, Skate, Curse of the Dead Gods, and more.

gamefreaks365.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
NBA 2K21
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
RelationshipsYardbarker

Sonya Curry, Dell Curry file for divorce

Stephen Curry’s parents are known for attending games together to support the Golden State Warriors star and his brother Seth, but they may have to sit in separate sections of the arena at some point. Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, according to a...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Aragami 2 Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Lince Works announced Aragami 2 will launch for Xbox Game Pass alongside the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions on September 17. View the story trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. You are one...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Humankind is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Xbox has announced today that Humankind, from Amplitude Studios and Sega, will be launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass for PC. The full list of games for the latter half of August has still yet to be announced, we can expect that sometime next week, but we can at least look forward to playing Humankind, as a Day One release will see it available on Xbox Game Pass on August 17th.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Stardew Valley to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Ever since its release back in 2016, Stardew Valley has garnered an absolutely massive number of players, way more than solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone ever would have anticipated. Inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley appealed to players who wanted to become immersed in a virtual country lifestyle. In addition, it attracted Harvest Moon fans who felt disappointed by that series’ later entries. Now it looks like more people than ever will get to try the game out, as Barone announced on today’s ID@Xbox Showcase that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Available Now on PC for Xbox Insiders, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

Microsoft have announced the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta is available on PC for Xbox Insiders and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The beta program is available in 22 countries, and can be accessed via the Xbox App on Windows 10 PC. This promises to let players access over 100 Xbox games, continue their saves from where they left off, and try games on Xbox Game Pass before downloading them to their console.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here Are The Release Times For Hades On Xbox Game Pass

It's already been a very busy week for Game Pass, and the highlight hasn't even arrived yet! A year since its critically-acclaimed release for Nintendo Switch and PC, Hades is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass on Friday, August 13. In terms of release times, we're a little bit in...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Library of Ruina joins Xbox Game Pass today

The One Perfect Book Obtain all other achievements. 25. A Single Candle Reach the rank of an Urban Legend. 5. A Dream Shattered Reach the rank of an Urban Nightmare. 10. One Night I Count the Stars Reach the rank of a Star of the City. 10. Secret Achievement Continue...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

4X strategy game Humankind will launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Humankind, an upcoming 4X strategy game from Sega developer Amplitude Studios, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Amplitude's highly anticipated strategy game was originally set to release in 2020, but was delayed more than once, likely due to the pandemic. Humankind is now launching on PC and Google Stadia on August 17, and it'll be available free to Game Pass subscribers at the same time.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Highlights Five More Indie Titles Heading To Game Pass

Update: Sadly, Pathfinder: Wrath & Righteous is no longer being confirmed for Xbox Game Pass. However, Library of Ruina has surprisingly dropped on Xbox Game Pass today! It's available right now. Original story: As part of today's Xbox Indie Showcase, a new batch of games have been announced to be...
Video GamesIGN

New to Xbox Game Pass for August 2021

Whether you've been itching to get your hands on Hades, Twelve Minutes, or Psychonauts 2, Xbox Game Pass is the gift that just keeps on giving. But beyond those heavy hitters, there's still a ton coming to Game Pass in August as well as a few that will be exiting the service. It's a good-sized list but we've got you covered, this is everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud in August 2021. On August 5th alone, there are multiple games joining the service including Curse of the Dead Gods, Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Starmancer. IGN's 2020 Game of the Year finally comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be hitting Game Pass on day one. Finally, two brand new games, Twelve minutes and Psychonauts 2, will also be hitting the service on release day.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Is Hades Free on Xbox Game Pass For PC?

Hades is one of the most popular indie games of recent history. With a bunch of nominations and awards under its belt, Supergiant’s crown jewel couldn’t be any brighter. And for those who’ve played it, the gameplay, story, and fantastic voice acting and music really make Hades something special. However, it can be hard to drop money on an indie game like this, especially for people who don’t like roguelites! So, with the recent announcement that it might be coming to Xbox Game Pass, will Hades be free for pass holders on PC?
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.
Video GamesNME

Xbox says Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future. In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”
Tennisgamingideology.com

Games with Gold is getting a new freebie not on Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is the subscription service that gets the most love from Microsoft, and there are even rumors that the tech giant plans to get rid of Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold with it. It’s fair to say that the best games are reserved for Xbox...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Four-Player Multiplayer Games on Xbox Game Pass

Two’s company, three’s a crowd. Four’s an epic gaming party. If you’ve got a few friends or family members over, perhaps you want to find a game you can all play together. There aren’t too many of them, but there are some great four-player multiplayer games out there. Whether you want to work together or all go head-to-head, we’ve scoured Xbox Game Pass to find the games for you.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

HADES brings out the absolute best in Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming

It was only a few days ago that I wrote an article about how Microsoft should look at acquiring a mobile game studio for Xbox — not necessarily to build native mobile games either. My argument is that a developer with expertise in mobility could enhance and up-level existing Xbox Game Pass titles for smaller screens, tweaking the UI, adding unique touch controls, and so on. Only a couple of days later, a game hit Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming that really reiterated the central point I was trying to make in that article.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Hades launches on PlayStation and Xbox, including Game Pass

Hades was such a phenomenally popular indie game (selling over one million copies) that I’d forgotten it’s only been available on PC and Switch — until now. Supergiant Games has released the beloved roguelike action game onto PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, including Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Lawn Mowing Simulator on Xbox Game Pass?

Lawn Mowing Simulator is a new game from Skyhook Games and Curve Digital launching this month on Xbox and PC. This game will allow players to mow lawns all across Britain, as well as use its surprising business management aspects. The original game demo had over 250,000 downloads, and the excitement seems to still be there for this game, based on the optimism of the developers. While it launching on PC and Xbox for $29.99, many wonder if the game will be one of the many titles joining the Xbox Game Pass family after its launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy