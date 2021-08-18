Korn, Staind concert at PNC Bank Arts Center latest show delayed in NJ due to COVID
The Korn and Staind nu-metal concert scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel has been postponed to Sept. 26. Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of Korn, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the band's social media. The Holmdel show was one of six shows to be rescheduled, including the Aug. 17 concert at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island. That show will now take place Sept. 28. Two other shows are canceled.www.app.com
