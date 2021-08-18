Andy Dalton Has Honest Comment About Bears QB Battle With Justin Fields

It was not a good day for the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the preseason. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. The Buffalo Bills did pretty much whatever they wanted most of the day. They racked up 41 points, held the Bears to six in the first half, and forced two turnovers that killed offensive drives. Andy Dalton looked like a backup quarterback. As for Justin Fields, most will glance at his numbers and say he played poorly.