NFL

Andy Dalton Has Honest Comment About Bears QB Battle With Justin Fields

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
After seeing how the crowd embraced Justin Fields at Soldier Field last Saturday, it’s safe to say the Chicago Bears’ fan base wants to see him start sooner than later. Despite all the hype surrounding Fields this offseason, Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hasn’t allowed it to affect his game or relationship with the team. When asked how he’s handling this quarterback situation, Dalton had a very mature response.

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

Justin Fields
