Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball TV analyst apologizes after using mock accent when referring to Shohei Ohtani

By Luke Gentile
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rw6Rj_0bVQ6pUB00


A Major League Baseball television analyst apologized Tuesday night after using a mocking accent when talking about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, who is Japanese, was about to bat in the sixth inning when Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris said the Tigers needed to "be very, very careful" in an exaggerated accent.

When the Los Angeles star came to bat in the ninth inning, Morris said, "Well, folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate ... and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani."

HOPE SOLO ACCUSES MEGAN RAPINOE OF 'ALMOST BULLYING' TEAMMATES INTO KNEELING FOR ANTHEM


Morris, who played 14 seasons with the Tigers in his Hall of Fame career, did not intend to offend anyone, he said.

"I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Angels won 8-2, and Ohtani is the MLB's leader in home runs, with 39 on the season.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Major League Baseball#Japanese#Asian#Anthem Jack Morris#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani is having the single greatest season ever

Shohei Ohtnai, Los Angeles Angels, MLB (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) When you think of the all-time greatest individual MLB seasons, what comes to mind?. On the pitching side you’d probably say Pedro Martinez’s otherworldly 2000 season or Bob Gibson’s history-defining 1968 showcase. For hitters it’s probably Barry Bonds’ record setting 2001 or any one of Babe Ruth’s seasons from the 1920s.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

WATCH: Miguel Cabrera and Shohei Ohtani's first base shenanigans return

In Tuesday's Angels-Tigers game, one team featured a player on the verge of joining one of the most prestigious groups in all of sports, the 500-home run club. The other team featured a player on the verge of one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history, completely dominating whether he's at the plate or on the mound. And both of these players, when united at first base, act not like a couple of baseball legends, but a couple of eight-year-old friends in a rec league game.
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcer’s Comment

“I’m not offended and I didn’t take anything personally,” Ohtani said through his interpreter on Wednesday night, via TMZ Sports. “[Morris] is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world. It’s kind of a tough spot.”During the first game of Detroit’s series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Morris took a racially insensitive tone as the Japanese superstar stepped up to the plate. When asked by his play-by-play partner, Matt Shepard, what strategy should be used against Ohtani, the former Tigers pitcher used an accent that seemed to mock Asian American speakers.
MLBSB Nation

Shohei Ohtani is making baseball history before our eyes

The only way you can be forgiven for ignoring Shohei Ohtani’s ludicrous season with the Angels is if you live under a rock. A rock that happens to be at the bottom of a forgotten mineshaft. And that mineshaft isn’t featured on any maps, or visited by spelunkers. Wednesday night...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy