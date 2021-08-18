Baseball TV analyst apologizes after using mock accent when referring to Shohei Ohtani

A Major League Baseball television analyst apologized Tuesday night after using a mocking accent when talking about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, who is Japanese, was about to bat in the sixth inning when Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris said the Tigers needed to "be very, very careful" in an exaggerated accent.

When the Los Angeles star came to bat in the ninth inning, Morris said, "Well, folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate ... and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani."

Morris, who played 14 seasons with the Tigers in his Hall of Fame career, did not intend to offend anyone, he said.

"I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him," he said.

The Angels won 8-2, and Ohtani is the MLB's leader in home runs, with 39 on the season.

